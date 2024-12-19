Indian Army distributes essentials to childrens’ trust

Kalimpong: Spreading cheer during the Yuletide, Kalimpong-based 27 Mountain Division of the Indian Army handed over goodies as well as essential commodities at the Bal Suraksha Abhiyan Trust in Kalimpong. Established in 2006, the trust is working towards protection of child rights with a vision of child labour-free society along with looking after the well-being and education of 37 girls at present.

Mridula Dhadwal, Chairperson, Army Wives Welfare Association, 27 Mountain Division along with other ladies from Kalimpong Military Station spent a day with the 37 girls on December 16.

“We handed over essential articles such as books, stationary, winter clothing, footwear, toys and eatables on behalf of the Indian Army fraternity at Kalimpong,” stated Dhadwal.

The *’You Are Special*’ event included cake cutting, fun games, riddles, interactive session with kids, performance by young talents, prize distribution followed by lunch.