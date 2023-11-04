India-SA WC ODI: Raj Bhavan opens its doors for fans

Kolkata: Raj Bhavan Kolkata will open its doors for cricket lovers on Sunday and will allow about 500 people on a first-come-first-serve basis to watch the India-South Africa cricket match on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.



Raj Bhavan will remain open from noon to 2 pm to let the common public come and watch the match.

Interested persons will have to apply for entry online at — aamnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com. ID like Aadhaar, Driving License should be included in the email and will be required to be carried for entry as well.

Governor C V Ananda Bose’s move comes in the wake of cricket fans approaching the Raj Bhavan with grievances that they couldn’t get tickets at an affordable price for Sunday’s match.

Black marketing of tickets has already come to the forefront and the Kolkata Police has already arrested a good number of people from various parts of the city.

Wide screens are being arranged on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan for the public to enjoy the game. The Kolkata Police, since Thursday night, initiated three cases and arrested nine persons in connection with black marketing of tickets for the match scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Since November 1, the police have arrested 16 persons in seven cases and seized 94 tickets.

The sleuths also arrested one Salman Ali from the crossing of Park Street and JL Nehru Road and recovered four tickets and one mobile phone.

Officers from the Anti Rowdy section of Kolkata Police interrogated representatives from the online ticket booking portal bookmyshow.com at Maidan Police Station in connection with the probe of the case on Friday.

A complaint was received at Cyber Police Station where it was alleged that a person named Rony Ghosh, over social media site, duped a complainant of Rs 94,000. Accordingly, a case was indexed at Cyber Police Station and an investigation is in progress.