India-Nepal border: Escaped accused re-arrested

Siliguri: The accused who fled from Siliguri Court has been re-arrested from Panitanki area near the India-Nepal border on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Vikas Karki; he had escaped from police custody on Saturday when he was taken to court for production.

Vikas was initially arrested by Kharibari police for causing a disturbance while intoxicated. He along with other seven people were brought to Court on Saturday for production. However, after being brought to court, he managed to escape from there. Following his escape, the police launched a search operation.

Their efforts paid off when, last night, Vikas was spotted in Panitanki area, reportedly intending to consume drug. Acting swiftly, the Kharibari police arrested him once again.

On Monday, the accused was produced before the Siliguri Court. Police have started an investigation into how he escaped from the court premises.