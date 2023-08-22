India-Japan Academic Research: Seven Japanese, 44 schools from state participate

Kolkata: A group of Japanese students visited and interacted with the students of classes V and VI of Jadavpur Vidyapith (JV) government school on Monday under the India-Japan Academic Research and Collaboration.



This is perhaps for the first time that an international delegation is visiting a government school in Bengal, the teacher claimed.

Seven Japanese schools from Hiroshima, Ehime, Osaka and Kyoto, and 44 schools from the state have participated. According to the organisers International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW), the aim is to expand the collaboration of Japanese researchers, industries and High Schools with more Indian counterparts, specifically in Bengal in the areas of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The India-Japan collaborative team, which is being led by Professor Sadhan Kumar Ghosh, president of ISWMAW and Misuzu Asari of Kyoto University, will visit different universities, schools, industries and government departments from August 21-24.

This initiative is an opportunity for our students, teachers, industries and government for initiating bilateral collaborative efforts with Japan, according to officials.

The Japanese students visiting JV interacted with students on varied topics, including academic, socio-cultural and scientific discussions.

“We expect healthy and prosperous knowledge about the two countries. Our kids will also be enlightened with what is happening and the system of education there. Tomorrow, it’s going to be with regards to sustainability, not only nature or the environment, but it’s going to be sustainability in culture too.

How from classical culture, we are trying to come out with some fusion, some modernised trends. It’s an innovation, it’s a sustainability development maintaining the norms of the classical,” the teacher said.

The ISWMAW will organise the ‘SDG Congress for School Students’ during January 5 and 6, 2024 in

Kolkata, wherein schools from across the country will be invited to participate with projects on Sustainable Development Goals.