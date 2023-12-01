India Int’l Grand Trade Fair kicks off at New Town

Kolkata: An 11-day India International Grand Trade Fair kicked off from December 1 at City Square Ground at New Town where Bangladesh has been roped in as the



partner country.

The event is being organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and CCG Marketing Services. The principal objective of the trade fair is to provide one of the best platforms to industries and other agencies of trade and commerce as well as MSMEs, to showcase their products to their buyers and consumers in an attractive ambience. Participants from over 10 countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iran, Thailand, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Tunisia and Malaysia — are taking part. Also, more than 20 states of India are participating.

The items that will be on display are industrial machinery, textiles and readymade garments, leather and jute products, health and well being products, processed food, dry fruits and dairy products etc. The venue has 11 AC pavilions and more than 25000 footfalls are expected. Over 400 stalls have been set up.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy lauded the initiative and said it’s an opportune moment for networking that will further help flourish trade. He also shared that soon a Bangladesh desk will be set up by the BCC once the elections are over in the

neighbouring country.

N G Khaitan, president, BCC, said: “Only a few days back the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 showcased the investment opportunities in our state and was a grand success. We are witnessing the natural outcome of the success of the BGBS at this Trade Fair.”