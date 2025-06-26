India facing ‘undeclared emergency’ under PM Modi for 11 years: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday once again mocked the Centre’s observance of “Constitution Murder Day” on June 25 and attacked the ruling dispensation by saying it was ironic that BJP was observing the day as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” when India has been living through an “undeclared emergency” under the Narendra Modi.

Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister already objected to the Central government’s idea of observing June 25 as “Constitution Murder Day”.

The Centre had recently directed Bengal and all other states to observe “Constitution Murder Day” on June 25 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Banerjee had refused to follow this diktat and stated the move had clear political motives and challenged the terminology.

Trinamool on social media condemned the observance of “Constitution Murder Day” on Wednesday and said: “How ironic that @BJP4India observes #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas when, for the last 11 years under PM @narendramodi, India has been living through an UNDECLARED EMERGENCY.”

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress further pointed out: “One Man, One Party has replaced the will of 1.4 billion people; History has been distorted beyond recognition; Laws are passed without debate, scrutiny, or consensus; The Judiciary no longer inspires fear in the powerful, only in the powerless Media has been blackmailed into becoming BJP’s propaganda arm”.

“ECI has reduced itself to BJP’s rubber stamp; ED and CBI operate as BJP’s political hitmen; Opposition is crushed via raids and arrests; Dissenters and critics are vilified, hounded, arrested, silenced Minorities live in fear of state-sponsored crimes; Dalits and marginalised communities have been brutalised; Hate and bigotry have been mainstreamed This isn’t democracy. It’s a carefully camouflaged DICTATORSHIP,” it further alleged. Bengal Chief Minister had earlier stated: “I strongly object to the term ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’. The Constitution is the foundation of our democracy, our rights, our motherland. But @bjp4indiais dismantling it every single day. People’s rights are being crushed, state governments bulldozed, yet they have the audacity to speak of ‘more power to democracy’.”

Banerjee has always been vocal against the BJP-led government at the Centre for “bulldodging” the opposition parties. She had asked if democracy at all exists in India.

“Is democracy even alive in India today? The way the Central government behaves, it seems every day could be observed as ‘Democracy Murder Day,” she had stated. Banerjee also accused the Centre of continuously stripping citizens of their fundamental rights, bulldozing state economies, and encroaching on the federal rights of state governments.