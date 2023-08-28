INDIA bloc meet: Mamata likely to call upon Amitabh Bachchan during her Mumbai trip

Kolkata: Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the residence of Amitabh Bachchan and meet him during her Mumbai trip at the end of this month. Banerjee is travelling to Mumbai on August 30 to attend the meeting of INDIA bloc scheduled to be held on September 1.



Banerjee, soon after reaching the Mumbai Airport in the late afternoon on August 30, is likely to pay a visit to the Juhu residence of Big B.

The day coincides with Raksha Bandhan and Banerjee may also tie rakhi on the hand of Amitabh Bachchan.

On August 31, she is scheduled to attend dinner to be hosted by Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar. The meeting of INDIA is scheduled on September 1, following which Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata.

Banerjee has a very good relationship with Amitabh as well as Jaya Bachchan. Both of them had attended the inaugural ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on several occasions. During the inaugural ceremony of the 28th edition of the KIFF last year, Banerjee had said that Amitabh should be awarded the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Bachchan and his wife Jaya were both present at the inaugural event when Banerjee said so. Jaya Bachchan had campaigned for Banerjee’s party in April 2021 before the Assembly elections in Bengal. She had backed Banerjee who happens to be the chairperson of the TMC and had lauded her spirit after she continued campaigning before the Assembly polls across the state in a wheelchair after sustaining grievous injury in her leg. According to sources, Jaya Bachchan had invited Banerjee to pay a visit to her residence in Mumbai soon after learning that the third meeting of the Opposition INDIA scheduled to be held in Mumbai. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also slated to accompany Banerjee during her Mumbai tour.

