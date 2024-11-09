India-Bhutan joint committee to address Dooars flood crisis

Jalpaiguri: The India-Bhutan Joint Technical Committee will convene a meeting this November to discuss critical flood control measures in the Dooars region, as the Bengal government has proposed the formation of an India-Bhutan Joint River Commission. This initiative aims to address recurring floods causing widespread damage in the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts along the Bhutan border, during the monsoon season.

Floodwaters from Bhutan’s rivers and streams inundate areas like Nagrakata and Banarhat in Jalpaiguri and Birpara, Madarihat, Kalchini, Kumaragram and Falakata in Alipurduar, impacting agriculture, residential areas and tea plantations. The issue is exacerbated by sand, pebbles and stones flowing down from Bhutan’s hills due to landslides, filling riverbeds in the Dooars and reducing their capacity to manage high water levels.

Recently, river experts from the Central government agency, the River Research Institute and a high-power team from the Irrigation department conducted a field assessment of these areas, voicing strong concerns about the Dooars’ flood vulnerabilities and the contribution of upstream runoff from Bhutan.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating: “After the proposal to form a joint river commission with Bhutan was presented to the Chief Minister, the decision was made in the Assembly. However, the impact of Bhutan’s mountainous runoff — sand, gravel and water — has become a major challenge for flood management in the Dooars.

I have urged representatives from the Irrigation department to raise these concerns with Bhutan in the upcoming committee meeting. By bringing these issues forward, we hope to facilitate flood control measures by pressurising the Central government.”

Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy emphasised the importance of addressing the issue at an international level.

“The state should clearly outline the Dooars’ flood issues in this meeting. I am committed to assisting with any efforts required to make progress on this front.”

According to Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the North-East Division of the Irrigation department: “The Indo-Bhutan Joint Technical Committee meeting, scheduled for this month, will address flood control, rainfall patterns and weather impacts in North Bengal’s border areas.

The meeting location, whether in North Bengal or in Bhutan will be finalised by Monday.”