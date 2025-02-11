India-Bhutan Friendship meet held in Siliguri

Siliguri: With the aim of strengthening relations between India and Bhutan along with promoting’ tourism, trade and industries, the Indo-Bhutan Friendship Association (IBFA) and Bhutan-India Friendship Association (BIFA) jointly organised an Indo-Bhutan Friendship Meet. A seven-point agenda was formulated for future discourse and action in the meeting held in Siliguri on Monday, where delegates from both countries were present.

Vivek Baid, president of IBFA, said: “We have been focusing on involving youth in these fields. Therefore, we have planned to organise youth exchange programs in the future in Siliguri. Youth from both countries will be invited to the events.”

Dasho Thinlay Dorji, Secretary General of BIFA, said: “We will organise national events, including sports and will invite Indians to our country. We also want to highlight some of the places in Bhutan as tourism destinations, like Samtse and Gelephu.”

The seven-point agenda states — for every Bhutanese citizen, India is their spiritual home hence both organisations will help facilitate visits to Buddhist sites in India; together, they will help promote traditional and tourism festivals and events along the border; reviving old destinations of pride between the two countries in the current context of their relations; exchange programs for different social communities along the border, including traders, students, writers, musicians, doctors, planners and NGOs; utilising technology in promoting all events, actions and activities relating to the Indo-Bhutan Friendship goals and jointly addressing issues of drugs, human-animal conflicts, with local administrations.

Both associations will also request the administration to waive taxes that tourists need to pay while visiting border areas.