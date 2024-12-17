India & Bengal’s role in B’desh liberation will never be forgotten, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, expressed deep gratitude for the role India and West Bengal played in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation movement.

Speaking at a military tattoo event showcasing the prowess of the Armed forces, Banerjee paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army for their unparalleled courage during the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“I will never forget the contribution of India and West Bengal to the Bangladesh freedom movement,” she said, while also acknowledging the presence of ‘Muktijoddhas’ from Bangladesh at the Vijay Diwas celebrations which commemorate India’s historic victory over Pakistan.

“We are always proud of our Indian Army. They have always been brave. With their physical and moral strength, they have sacrificed their lives for the country. I pay my homage to them on behalf of West Bengal and other states. I compliment the Army for their courage in warfare,” said Banerjee.

She noted the presence of several Muktijoddhas at the Vijay Diwas event and emphasised that the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for Bangladesh’s liberation will never be forgotten.

Stating that it was the Centre’s call on the current situation in the neighbouring nation, Mamata said: “It will not be proper for me to say anything about the present situation in Bangladesh. The matter depends on the Government of India and the Indian Army. I congratulate the Bangladesh Army and our sons of the soil- the Indian Army.”

Banerjee recollected her days in primary school when her father, a freedom fighter, told her how the Indian Army fought during the Indo-China war in 1962 and sacrificed their lives. “He would also tell me about the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and the freedom movement of Bangladesh,” she said.

She also alluded to the patriotic song, “Ae mere watan ke logon”, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, which is still remembered and will continue to linger in the memory of all.

“Lataji is no more but the song dedicated to our soldiers has become immortal,” she added.

Banerjee chanted the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan at the end of her short address which assumes significance in the backdrop of Bangladesh banning the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’.