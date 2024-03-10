India-Bangladesh Maitree Fair begins in Malda

Malda: In a first, Malda organised India-Bangladesh Maitree (Friendship) Fair at the Malda College Ground in English Bazar with only female entrepreneurs.

As many as 44 women from Bangladesh have come to the fair to display and sell their handicrafts. On the other hand, Malda women showcased various products of mango, silk and ‘makhana’.

This fair kicked off on Saturday and will continue till March 12. A total of 50 stalls have been set up among which 22 are dedicated for women from Bangladesh. Nakshikantha, Jamdani (exclusive design of Bangladesh) saree, lungi, towel are now on display at the fair for the people to buy. The fair was inaugurated on the initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of the two neighbouring districts, Malda and Champainawabganj, in the presence of Piyush Salunkhe, Additional District Magistrate (general) and presidents of both the Chambers. The stalls witnessed a huge footfall immediately after the inauguration for having famous Bangladeshi towels to lungis, everything available at the fingertips. Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: “This novel initiative will speed up the import and export trade of the two countries in the future. This is the first time that this fair is being held in Malda with women traders and artists from Malda and Bangladesh. 44 women from Bangladesh have brought various goods starting from the famous clothes of Bangladesh. Apart from this, the famous cottage industry products and cosmetics of different districts of the state, including Malda are being sold in this fair. All the women who have started their own trades with the aim of becoming self-reliant are in the stalls here. In this fair, the women traders of Malda and Rajshahi, Champainawabganj, Pabna and other districts of Bangladesh will get a chance to become self-reliant.” Abdul Wahed, president of Champainawabganj Chamber of Commerce, said: “The two chambers of the two countries are helping each other to empower women and elevate trade possibilities across the borders.”