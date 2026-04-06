India-Bangladesh border: ‘Abducted’ farmer rescued

Cooch Behar: A fresh incident along the India–Bangladesh border has heightened tensions after an Indian farmer was allegedly abducted by suspected Bangladeshi miscreants and later rescued following coordinated efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).



The incident occurred on Monday morning near Gate No. 6 of Kangla Tali village under Bagdogra Fulka Dabri Gram Panchayat, within the jurisdiction of Kuchlibari police station in Mekhliganj subdivision. The farmer, identified as Sadeev Roy, had reportedly gone to cultivate land close to the zero point when he was forcibly taken across the border.

Security forces rushed to the spot upon receiving information, and the farmer was brought back safely after a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB. Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga), Tanmay Mukherjee, confirmed that prompt coordination between the two forces ensured Roy’s safe return.

Sources said tension had been building in the area since Sunday, when suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators allegedly attempted to enter Indian territory. BSF personnel reportedly used non-lethal measures to prevent the intrusion, during which a Bangladeshi youth was injured. Locals believe the abduction may have been carried out in retaliation.

Residents pointed out that the area lies very close to the zero line—around one kilometre from the main border—making it particularly vulnerable to such incidents.

The episode has also triggered political reactions. Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik accused the Centre of failing to ensure border security, citing concerns raised earlier by Abhishek Banerjee about risks faced by farmers in border areas. He held the Narendra Modi-led government and Union Home minister Amit Shah responsible for the situation. The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, with district vice-president Biraj Bose accusing the Trinamool Congress of politicising the issue and undermining the efforts of security forces.

The incident once again highlights the fragile conditions in border areas, where farmers often face significant risks while working on land located close to the international boundary.