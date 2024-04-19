Independent GP member joins TMC

Raiganj: Sultana Khatun, Independent member of Gouri Gram Panchayat (GP) in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district with her several hundred followers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency handed them the TMC flag in a programme organised in his election office in Raiganj on Friday. It was reported that in the last Panchayat elections Sultana Khatun was elected from Doopduar seat in Gouri GP as an Independent candidate. After her joining, there is reportedly no opponent in Gouri GP.

Sultana Khatun said: “Following the development works introduced by Mamata Banerjee, I along with my several hundred supporters

joined TMC.

Krishna Kalyani, our TMC candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, is also a great social worker. I was also inspired by his social service.”

Krishna Kalyani said: “After Sultana Khatun’s joining to TMC, now there is no opponent party’s representative in Gouri Gram Panchayat.

We will have great lead from this region in the Parliamentary elections.”