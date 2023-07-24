Independent candidate of Itahar GP joins TMC

Raiganj: After winning a Gram Panchayat seat, an Independent candidate Sipra Bala Sarkar of Suliapara booth in Itahar Gram Panchayat of North Dinajpur district joined TMC on Monday.



The TMC MLA of Itahar as well as the president of state minority cell of TMC Musaraf Hossain handed her TMC flag in a programme held at Check-post, Itahar.

In Panchayat elections this year TMC bagged 14 seats, BJP got 11, Congress-2, CPI-1, CPI(M)-1 and Independent got 1 out of total 30 seats in the Itahar gram panchayat.

Now TMC has to get the support of one more member to form the panchayat board in Itahar. Sipra Bala Sarkar, the Independent candidate, reportedly won from Suliapara seat with a margin of only one vote.

TMC MLA of Itahar Musaraf Hossain said: “The Independent member wanted to be part of the development work launched by Mamata Banerjee. Hundreds of her followers supported this decision following which she joined TMC on Monday along with her supporters.”