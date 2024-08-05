Independence Day: Tea garden women to join parade at Red Road

Alipurduar: For the first time, women from tea gardens will participate in the Independence Day parade on the Red Road in Kolkata.



This historic event will see 100 women tea workers from various gardens in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts proudly marching in traditional attire. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished for the inclusion of tea garden representatives in this

year’s parade.

The Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) leaders are overseeing the selection process, choosing 100 workers from around 50 tea gardens across North Bengal. In preparation for the celebrations, the selected group will depart for Kolkata on August 8, with rehearsals beginning on August 9. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chikbaraik, said: “I myself am a tea plantation worker. This is the first time that tea garden women are going to participate in such an important event. There are about 5 lakh tea plantation workers in North Bengal. The Chief Minister has honored everyone.”

Meanwhile, TCBSU President Birendra Bara Oraon emphasised the pride of the tea belt residents, saying; “We will appeal to the tea garden authorities not to cut the salaries of those who will participate in the parade.” Tea workers leader and chairman of Jaigaon Development Authority, Ganga Prasad Sharma, highlighted the Chief Minister’s personal connection to the tea gardens: “The Chief Minister loves tea gardens. She has personally plucked tea leaves with the workers and participated in tribal dances with them. The whole world saw that. This time, for the first time, the women of the tea garden will also participate in the Independence Day parade.”

The tea industry is the largest in North Bengal, employing about 5 lakh people and serving as the backbone of the region’s economy. Beyond its economic importance, tea plantations hold significant potential for tourism, attracting visitors from around the world. This historic parade participation is a moment of pride and a reflection of the tea industry’s cultural and economic significance, warmly welcomed by tea garden authorities.