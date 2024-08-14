Independence Day security: About 4K cops to be deployed

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has stepped up the security in the city to ensure no untoward incidents take place on Independence Day.

On August 15, around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure the city on the 77th Independence Day, including 2,000 cops just for Red Road and its surrounding areas. The entire area has been divided into 13 zones and 86 sectors. About 17 Deputy Commissioner (DC) ranked and 46 Assistant Commissioner (AC) ranked officers will be looking after the security of these zones and sectors. There will be six watchtowers from where police personnel with advanced sniper rifles will be keeping watch on the whole area. About 11 sandbag bunkers have been set up in and around Red Road and other adjacent roads.

This apart, three Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be there at strategic points to act quickly in case of urgency. The Commando Forces of Kolkata Police have been kept on high alert to ensure quick movement and intervention in case of urgency. There will be several police

assistance booths as well to help the spectators who will come to witness the programme on Red Road. Kolkata Police has already started checking vehicles at about 100 different naka points across the city.

Police Control Room (PCR) vans will be patrolling the city throughout the day to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, security at vital areas such as Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Birla Planetarium, shopping malls and Metro stations have also been stepped up. Red Road, along with seven other adjacent roads, have been made ‘No Entry’ zones from 10 pm on Monday until the parade gets over. Lovers Lane, KP Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Kingsway, Mayo Road, Dufferin Road, Outram Road and Rani Rashmoni Avenue will also be made ‘No Entry’ zones from 6 am

on Wednesday.

No vehicles will be allowed to park on the Government Place West between R R Avenue and Esplanade Row East, Chowringhee Road, J L Nehru Road and Mayo Road.