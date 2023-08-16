Independence Day parade: CM confers medals on 11 IAS officers

After a nine-year gap, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday conferred medals on 11 IAS officers to acknowledge their excellent services. A total of six IPS officers were also awarded.

The officers were felicitated during the Independence Day programme organised by the state government on Red Road.

The IAS officers who received the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Service are state Home secretary B P Gopalika, finance secretary Manoj Panth, health secretary N S Nigam, Forest secretary Vivek Kumar, Irrigation secretary Prabhat Mishra, secretary of Women and Child Welfare Sanghamitra Ghosh, Power and Information and Cultural Affairs secretary Santanu Basu and MD of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) P B Salim.

The list also included Sharad Dwivedi, Mukta Arya and Bidhan Roy, the district magistrates of North 24-Parganas, Howrah and Birbhum, respectively. The last time IAS officers were felicitated on the occasion of Independence Day was in 2014.

Six IPS officers were also awarded in two categories. Under the lifetime achievement award for outstanding services, one officer in the additional director of police rank was awarded. Five officers in the ranks of superintendents were awarded under the commendable performance category.

Tripurari Atharv, ADG Western Zone received Chief Minister’s Police medal for outstanding service while Y Raghuvanshi SP Alipurduar, Swati Bhangalia SP Howrah (rural), Avijit Banerjee SP Purulia, Dhritiman Sarkar SP West Midnapore, Amandeep SP Hooghly (rural) received awards for commendable service.