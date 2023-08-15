Independence Day: Metro to run fewer services today

Kolkata: In view of Independence Day, fewer Metro services will be plied in both North-South Metro Corridor and East-West Metro Corridor while no Metro services will be available on the Joka-Taratala stretch.



Instead of the usual 288 daily services, Metro will ply 188 services, including 94 up and 94 down, in North-South Corridor, i.e. Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar. However, there will be no change in the operating timings. The services will start at 6:50 am from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and the last service will be at 9:40 pm from Dumdum and Kavi Subhash.

90 services, including 45 east-bound and 45 west-bound, will be plied in the East-West Metro Corridor, i.e. Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V instead of 106 daily services.

The timings of first and last service will remain unchanged. However, no service will be available on the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple line on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Metro Railways beefed up its security arrangements on the eve of Independence Day to ensure safety and security of Metro users. According to Metro officials, anti-sabotage checks are being conducted by RPF, CIB team and the dog squad at different Metro stations.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been moving from one station to another to tackle any emergency, if needed. RPF personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at stations to keep a watch on suspicious persons, if any.

More women RPF staff have been deployed to check women passengers. A few mock drills have already been conducted to check preparedness and alertness of RPF personnel.

Besides, security arrangements in the city have also been beefed up to ensure that no untoward incidents take place on Independence Day.