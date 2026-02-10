Indefinite PDS bandh in the Hills put on hold

Darjeeling: Darjeeling Hill FPS Dealers Association (DHFPSDA) has put on hold the ongoing PDS indefinite bandh that has been going on in the Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong since February 1. PDS shops will function normally from Tuesday. This comes on the heels of a meeting with GTA Chief Anit Thapa on Monday, following the meeting with the Food minister in Kolkata on February 6.



“We are not withdrawing the indefinite bandh owing to pressure from any quarter. We are withdrawing the bandh in view of the sufferings of the Hill populace from the economically backward strata. We have also had very positive meetings with both the Food minister and the GTA Chief. On their requests, the bandh is being put on hold. However, our demands remain the same,” stated Manoj Gurung, president, DHFPSDA.

The DHFPSDA had complained that the number of PDS units for the plains and the Hills are the same. For the plains, it is a comfortable situation. However, owing to the difficult terrain, steep transportation cost and other factors in the Hills the dealers face losses.

For an average MR shop in the Hills of 1000 units, they are paid around Rs 20,000 by the Government, whereas the cost is around Rs 42,000, claimed DHFPSDA. The association has put forward the demand that the Government increase the commission or pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 to each Hill dealer.

“Parwez Siddiqui, Principal Secretary, Food and supplies department has prepared a proposal based on our demands which will be sent to the Finance department. After 15 days, we will be going to Kolkata again for a review meeting,” stated Gurung, talking to Millennium Post.

On Monday, following the meeting with the MR dealers, GTA Chief Anit Thapa had appealed to the dealers to immediately withdraw the protest, assuring them that concrete steps would be taken to address their long-standing issues in coordination with the state government.

He said: “I am confident that the dealers will consider my request positively.”

Outlining a roadmap for resolution, Thapa said proposals regarding the continuity of ration dealerships would be sent by the district magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. “The district administration and GTA will jointly approach the State government. Convincing the Chief Minister and the minister is my responsibility,” he added.