Indecent post appears on Trinamool Yuva Congress’ page, plaint lodged

Malda: An obscene post has been done on the Trinamool Yuva Congress page which bears the photo of Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation. A complaint against the pornographic post was lodged at the Malda Cyber



Crime Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.

Yeasmin claimed it as a conspiracy of the Opposition. BJP counter claimed it to be a result of factional conflict within the party youth wing of TMC.

Sabina Yeasmin, MLA Mothabari, has a page on social media for posting information of various party events.

Yasmin said: “I am very surprised to think that dirty links are provided in the page bearing my photo. We condemn such a heinous attempt. Those who are posting such links are doing dirty politics. If you want to fight, do it face to face. We think it is the conspiracy of the Opposition. They are unable to

fight political battles. Especially the BJP is doing such dirty campaigns.”

On the other hand, Amlan Bhaduri, general secretary of BJP, said: “No one else has the id or password of the page. Those who did it are within their party. It’s a factional conflict of the party.”