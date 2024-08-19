Increasing demand: University of Gour Banga set to introduce self-financed MBA course

Malda: In response to the increasing demand for Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses among students, the University of Gour Banga (UGB) is set to introduce an MBA programme under a self-financed model. The initiative, aimed at benefiting working professionals and employed youths, will offer evening classes, as per the preliminary decision made by UGB’s Executive Council.



The university is in the process of seeking the necessary approval from the state’s Higher Education department to officially launch the course. The decision to offer an MBA comes at a time when job opportunities in various private sectors are abundant for MBA graduates. Students who enroll in the programme will have access to campus recruitment opportunities in various industrial hubs, hotels and commercial establishments.

Malda’s growing industrial landscape, which includes several new industries, hotels and private enterprises, presents a promising job market for MBA graduates. Souren Bannerjee, state government representative on UGB’s Executive Council, commented on the initiative: “UGB has qualified professors in the departments of commerce and economics who have expressed interest in teaching in this course. Once the program is successfully launched, we can apply for additional faculty positions from the state government.” UGB Registrar Biswajit Das also emphasised the timeliness of the decision: “The decision to start this course is very timely. Now, it all depends on the approval of the Higher Education department of the state government.”

Currently, UGB has around 11 qualified professors in the departments of Economics and Commerce who are capable of teaching in the MBA programme. Given the possibility that the state government may not initially approve the course, the university has opted to run it in a self-financed mode. UGB is committed to keeping the course fees affordable for students.