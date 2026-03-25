Increase Patharpratima victory margin by 40K votes, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday addressed a massive public meeting at Patharpratima College Ground, setting an ambitious 40,000 vote margin target for party candidate Samir Jana.



Referring to past results, Banerjee said the seat was won by over 21,000 votes in 2021, later rising to 25,172 in parliamentary polls, urging supporters to significantly increase the margin this time. “This time, the margin should be 40,000. That is my request” he stated.

He announced that a Rs 30,000 crore agriculture budget will be introduced if they return to power for a fourth term. He also outlined five key “protigyas”(pledges): continuation of Lakshmir Bhandar, housing for all, doorstep healthcare under Duare Chikitsa, piped drinking water, and assured old-age pensions.

Highlighting development, Banerjee claimed that work done between 2011 and 2026 far exceeded previous decades, citing improved connectivity, healthcare expansion, and a

Rs 40 crore fishing harbour project expected to benefit thousands of fishermen.

Adding a sharp political charge, Banerjee alleged that BLA-2 agents of the party were receiving calls from BJP offices in Delhi offering money to switch sides, raising questions over how electoral data reached party hands. He urged workers to remain alert, claiming such attempts reflected “desperation” ahead of the polls.

Targeting the BJP, he accused the Centre of withholding funds and failing to deliver development, while framing the election as one of “protest and resistance” aimed at decisively defeating the party in Bengal.