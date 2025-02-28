Increase in temp by 3-4 degrees in next couple of days, predicts MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the mercury will rise from the first week of March. There will be an increase in temperature by 3-4 degrees in the next couple of days.

According to weather experts the winter has bade farewell for now and now the mercury will gradually soar. It has been very hot for the last few years and this year will also be no exception. The minimum temperature in Kolkata will touch 33-34 degrees in the first week of March in Kolkata. Mainly clear skies will prevail in Kolkata. There are no chances of rain for now and till Wednesday, the same temperature in dry weather will continue. There may be some mist in the morning hours in several South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature of the day in Kolkata was registered at 22.2 degree Celsius on Friday while the maximum temperature stood at 30 degree on Thursday.

Some of the North Bengal districts may however receive light rainfall. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri received light rainfall on Friday as well. There is a possibility of snowfall in some parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The temperature has started to rise in February also. Due to the capriciousness of clouds and rain, the temperature has been fluctuating since the end of January and the beginning of February. Kolkata and some other South Bengal districts experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms towards a week ago. The Indian Meteorological Department said that February this year remained warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country. Incidentally, January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since 1901, with an average temperature of 18.98°C, the MeT office said.