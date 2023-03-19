Increase accessibility: Bankura district holds special camp for disposing of land-related cases

Kolkata: Bankura district administration has taken up a special initiative of disposing of land-related cases on a priority basis with special emphasis on those which have been rejected on petty grounds.



A special camp for such services was held in the Khatra sub-division on Saturday and will again continue from Monday.

“The main aim of these camps is to increase accessibility for services like mutation or simple conversion of land for the remote and tribal population of Khatra,” K Radhika Aiyar, District Magistrate Bankura said.

The district administration has already obtained a comprehensive list of applications which were rejected on petty grounds, from the e-bhuchitra software of the Land and Land Reforms department to make the camps more targeted. Presently, 700 rejected applications are being taken up.

The outreach camps for receiving applications of mutation and pattas will be held at several places in all five blocks — Ranibandh, Khatra, Sarenga, Raipur and Hirbandh till March 25. Khatra block in Bankura has more than 25 per cent tribal population and if the OBC category is included it will go up to 50 per cent.

The e-bhuchitra software is location-specific, so once applications are received in the camp, the concerned person can be specifically informed about the documents needed from his / her part for rendering prompt services. “Many government services are dependent on land-related documents. So once this is ensured, other government services can be streamlined and more services can be extended,” a senior official of the district administration said.

Special initiatives will also be taken to remove obstacles and make the delivery of land-related services more accessible to the people.