Inconsistencies in WBCHSE question patterns: Council to notify corrections

Kolkata: Teachers are apparently confused due to the inconsistencies between the question patterns and the model question paper books published by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).



The council has specified the marks allocated to each topic for every subject and semester in the question patterns.

For example, in a subject of Class XII Semester I, one topic is allotted 3 marks. However, in the Model Question paper, there were questions worth 5 marks from that same topic.

These discrepancies have been noticed in some subjects, including Bengali. “We are looking into the matter. It is quite surprising how these errors occurred given that the question pattern and model question paper were prepared by the same group of teachers,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE. The council has published books containing model question papers based on the semester-wise syllabus for all three sets – Arts, Science and Commerce.

Sources said that around 40 thousand books have been published and these are selling from the sales counters of Vidyasagar Bhawan and four regional offices of the council.

The corrections will be notified on the Council’s website in due time.