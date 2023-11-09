Income Tax raid at MLA Tanmoy Ghosh’s office and rice mill

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted a raid at the office of MLA, Tanmoy Ghosh, Bishnupur in Bankura.

The I-T team also went to a rice mill which is reportedly owned by the Ghosh family in Bishnupur.

On Wednesday morning, a team of I-T officials went to Ghohs’s office in Bishnupur. The team was accompanied by several CRPF personnel.

Also, the I-T officials went to the rice mill in the Churamanipur area in Bishnupur too.

Ghosh won the Bishnupur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2021. After winning the election, he joined Trinamool Congress.

However, Ghosh was not there at the time of the raid. The MLA reportedly came to know about it at

the state Assembly and said that he heard about the raid but was unaware of what was happening.