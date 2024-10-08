‘Inclement weather dampens tourism prospects this pujas’

Alipurduar: With persisting adverse weather conditions and rains current bookings for hotels are reportedly 35-40 per cent lower in the Hills, Terai and Dooars than previous year. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts for the next few days with chances of rainfall during the pujas also.



Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected throughout the week, with further scattered rain activity anticipated across both north and south Bengal from October 11 to 17. The ongoing rainfall has already impacted several roads, notably NH-10, which serves as a critical lifeline for the Kalimpong district and Sikkim. Local tourism stakeholders have expressed concern that these conditions are adversely affecting travel to popular destinations in Sikkim, Kalimpong and surrounding areas, leading to a notable decline in typical Puja season bookings.

Raj Basu, Chairman of the state government’s Tourism department Ecotourism Committee, stated: “Bookings are currently 35-40 per cent behind compared to last year’s Puja vacation.

The primary challenge we face is road connectivity, which is severely compromised. However, we encourage potential visitors to explore our over 500 destinations in the region, where they can enjoy their vacation without being affected by the rain.” Biplab De, Joint Secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Society, emphasised: “We are in a challenging situation.

Typically, the Puja vacation sees a significant influx of tourists across North Bengal. This year, however, the trend is starkly different. We appeal to tourists to remember that rain primarily affects only a few locations.”

Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, urged: “We encourage travellers to visit Dooars, as the rainfall has not impacted this region as severely as other parts. Here there is no flooding or landslides.”