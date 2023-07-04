Inclement weather a major challenge for rural polls

Darjeeling: Inclement weather is set to emerge as one of the toughest challenges for the smooth conduction of Panchayat polls on July 8.



While it is the fear of landslides in the Hills, it is inundation for the plains, especially for low-lying areas or areas near the rivers. The district administration is taking all necessary steps to face any such eventuality.

With the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong already having witnessed heavy rainfall since the onset of monsoons this year, triggering landslides and roadblocks, the district administration has decided to adopt a cautious approach. “BDOs to keep dedicated rescue teams with dedicated rescue vehicles at all block headquarters. Concerned departments have been asked to trim branches of trees, drain clearance and keep earthmovers near vulnerable places along the NH10, PWD roads and other major rural roads,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

For the polling day and the day before, emergency lighting arrangements are to be in place in case of power cuts. Emergency Lamps and batteries are to be made available with Sector Officers by respective BDOs.

“BDOs are requested to provide raincoats or umbrellas where polling parties and sector officials have to walk to reach the polling stations...” added Vimala.

Vulnerable stretches of roads have been earmarked and vulnerability details have been shared with the concerned departments. IRCON, NHIDCL, NH10 have been requested to make a plan of action to keep all roads open particularly during heavy rainfall, for the movement of polling parties. Search and rescue teams have been kept ready.

“For the Hills of the Darjeeling district, we have kept disaster management teams on standby. Alternative arrangements are in place in case of power disruption owing to heavy rain and storms. Civil defence teams will also be on standby to tackle any eventuality,” stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, with heavy rains, a Yellow warning has been issued for the unprotected areas of River Teesta in Jalpaiguri. “All BDOs have been instructed to keep country boats ready, specially in areas adjacent to rivers, on the shores and for islets. Sector officers have been asked to furnish a list of all such vulnerable booths. Alternate arrangements are being made for power supply in case of disruption of electricity. Sheds are also being constructed in booths, in case of rainfall,” stated Moumita Godara, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.

There are two major islets- Bahir and Motiur in the river Teesta. Boats are being kept ready to ferry voters.

(with additional inputs from Jalpaiguri)