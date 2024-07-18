Incidents of liquor being smuggled into wards crop up

Jalpaiguri: Serious concerns have been raised over incidents of liquor being smuggled into wards of Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. During routine checks and raids, alcohol concealed in green coconuts, in cans and coloured bottles of cold drinks facilitated by relatives of patients was spotted. The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) is scheduled to convene a meeting on July 25 to address these alarming incidents and propose solutions.

Previously, instances of inebriated individuals causing trouble and harassing healthcare workers was reported. This recent revelation has intensified worries among hospital staff. According to reports from health workers, a significant number of patients admitted are suffering from addiction-related issues alongside other ailments. Nirmal Das, security in-charge at the Super Specialty Hospital, disclosed: “During a recent ward raid, we seized alcohol concealed in cans. Attempts to smuggle alcohol inside food packets and in water and cold drink bottles have also been uncovered. Following directives, relatives visiting or delivering food to patients are subjected to thorough checks. Large quantities of tobacco products have also been confiscated, sometimes requiring sacks to transport.”

Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal of Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital, stated: “Discussions are underway with security personnel on strategies to curb such activities. Plans include procuring breathalyser machines for permanent prevention and organising staff training sessions. Efforts are being made to establish a police outpost within the hospital premises. Concrete decisions are expected to emerge during the Patient Welfare Committee meeting on July 25.”