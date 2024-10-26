Incessant rains hinder Kali Puja preparation in Raiganj

Raiganj: With only five days remaining for Kali Puja, incessant rains over the last two days have thrown the preparations into disarray for several major Kali Puja committees in Raiganj, North Dinajpur. Many pandal construction projects are behind schedule, leaving organisers anxious about completing their elaborate setups in

time for the festival.

Several clubs and committees have had to halt their work as labourers struggle to continue in the wet conditions. The situation has forced some organisers to offer higher wages to motivate workers, but despite these efforts, delays remain a serious concern. If the rains persist, many pandals may remain unfinished by the time the festivities begin.

Nabbendu Ghosh, president of Boys Sukanta Club in Milanpara, shared the challenges his team is facing. “We are building a grand temple over 100-feet-tall, inspired by the Arun Temple in Thailand, using bamboo. The rain has stopped most of our workers from continuing their tasks, which has delayed our progress. To counter this, the construction agency has hired more workers, offering extra payment. However, if the weather does not improve soon, we will face difficulties on the day of Kali Puja,” Ghosh said.

Debu Paul, owner of the Dhupguri-based agency handling the temple construction for Boys Sukanta Club, elaborated on the extra efforts being made. “We have recruited around 40 workers and are paying them additional wages everyday. We’ve also provided raincoats to allow them to work in the rain and are giving them free meals twice a day. These steps are increasing our expenses, but we are determined to complete the pandal on time.” Arnab Mandal, ward coordinator of Ward 20 in Raiganj Municipality and a senior member of Ramkrishna Sangha, voiced similar concerns. “This year, we are constructing an imaginary temple to captivate visitors. However, the rain has repeatedly disrupted our work, leaving us worried about meeting the deadline,” Mandal said.

With only a few days left until the grand celebrations, the weather remains a crucial factor. If conditions do not improve, many of Raiganj’s famed Kali Puja pandals may remain unfinished, dampening the festive spirit in the region. The Indian Meteorological department has forecasted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at a few places in the North Dinajpur district for the next 5 days.