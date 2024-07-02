Incessant rainfall triggers landslides throughout Hills

Darjeeling: As many as 24 students had a narrow escape in Kalimpong district when the pickup van in which they were going to school got stuck in the middle of a mountain rivulet with the sudden increase in water level. Locals came to their rescue and evacuated them to safety. With incessant heavy rainfall, the Hills of Darjeeling district and Kalimpong witnessed multiple landslides hampering traffic movement. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a special bulletin, has issued ‘Orange’ rainfall warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts till July 6.



The 24 students from Farphitar forest village in Gorubathan Gram Panchayat, Kalimpong were on their way to Juddhabir High School in Gorubathan in a pickup vehicle. Like every other day, when the vehicle was crossing the Fagu Khola (rivulet), it got stuck in the middle owing to the sudden surge of water. The students started to shout for help. Residents from a nearby village rushed in and rescued the 24. They were then evacuated to the banks safely.

In a landslide at around 3 am, the house of one Roman Rai, near Chunabhatti Railway Station in the Kurseong Sub-Division, was totally damaged. The family has been evacuated. The pony road under Ghayabari Gram Panchayat II has been washed away.

At around 10 am, a landslide occurred below Lapchey-Kheti on Rohini Road, the road connecting Siliguri with Kurseong. “After the debris were cleared and the uprooted trees cleared with electric saws, vehicular traffic resumed at around 11:30 am,” stated Sanjiv Dutta, OC (traffic), Kurseong.

Landslides occurred at 3rd Mile and 6th Mile on the way to Kalimpong from Darjeeling via Lopchu. The road was also closed in the morning owing to the surge in the level of the River Teesta at Teesta Bazar.

Later when the water levels came down, the road opened up. National Highway 10 remained closed throughout the day with multiple landslides. A landslide occurred at Bonbu Road at Kalijhora. The Lava to Kafer route remained closed as a landslide occurred on National Highway 717, near Lava on the way to Pedong.

The District Magistrate, Kalimpong issued an order stating that all vehicles were restricted to ply on NH 10 from Chitrey to Seti Jhora. Traffic diversions have been specified.

Small vehicles from Rongpo to Siliguri will ply via Munsong- Algarah- Lava-Gorubathan. Small vehicles from Kalimpong to Siliguri to take the Relli- Samthar- Panbu- Siliguri route. Truck and Buses to use the Resi- Pedong- Algarah- Gorubathan- Siliguri route.