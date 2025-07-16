Incessant rainfall: Mud house collapse in Purulia claims 3 lives; three sustain injuries

Kolkata: Due to incessant rainfall, a mud house collapsed in Purulia and this led to the death of three people. Another 3 sustained injuries.

The injured people were taken to hospital for treatment. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning. The local people initially took part in the rescue operation. Police later reached the spot. The incident triggered tension in the area. The deceased have been identified as Amit Tanti, his wife Rimjhim and Binati Sabar.

A low-pressure area over south Bengal intensified into a depression triggering rain across South Bengal. City and its adjoining areas remained overcast and rainy on Tuesday. Rain may occur in some parts of South Bengal on Wednesday as well. The sky is expected to get clearer after Wednesday, the MeT office said.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Gangetic Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh concentrated into a depression over the region. The system was northeast of Calcutta and was likely to move in a west-northwest direction across Gangetic Bengal,” said a MeT official.

The situation in the western districts worsened due to prolonged rainfall coupled with the release of water by the DVC from its dams.

Lashing out at the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) yet again for releasing large volumes of water from its reservoirs and flooding significant pockets of Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the power utility has released 27,000 lakh cubic metres of water into the state’s rivers since June 18.

“Despite repeated appeals, the DVC is not listening. We have told the Centre to carry out desiltation that can help the DVC hold 4 lakh metric cusecs, but nothing is being done,” Banerjee said chairing a high level meeting at Nabanna with concerned officials of the state government and police top brass with the district magistrates and district police attending virtually.