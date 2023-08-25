Incessant rain triggers landslides in Hills; 2 dead

Darjeeling: Incessant rain triggered landslides in the Hills claiming the life of a 59-year-old in Darjeeling. A three-and-a-half-year-old also lost his life in a landslide in Sikkim.



Numerous landslides occurred in Darjeeling owing to the continuous heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Red” alert for Saturday followed by a “Yellow” on Sunday.

The rise in the water level of River Teesta in the Kalimpong district has emerged as a major cause of concern. 15 families have been shifted from the vulnerable areas- banks of the River Teesta.

“59-year-old Baburam Rai died in a landslide in Puttabong tea estate under the Rangit-1 Gram Panchayat, Bijanbari block, Darjeeling,” stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

A landslide occurred at around 7 am in the Guest House area of Puttabong on Friday. The houses of Baburam Rai and Uttam Rai were totally damaged in the slide.

Baburam was also buried below the debris. Fire brigade, police and local residents later managed to recover his body.

A landslide occurred at Bangladanra in Rungbul on the National Highway 55 to Siliguri at around 9 am. Two huge uprooted trees blocked the National Highway, bringing traffic to a standstill. The trees were removed and debris cleared with traffic resuming around 11 am.

Rimbik was cut off for a while with both the roads connecting Rimbik blocked by landslides. A slide occurred at Khopeydanra at around 6 am cutting off Rimbik from Maneybhanjyang. The road connecting to 3rd Mile was also blocked owing to an uprooted tree. Work was on to clear the road.

One shop belonging to Jayram was totally damaged along with around 11 houses partially damaged owing to a landslide in Gudamdhura, in Tamansang under Sukhiapokhari, Jorebungalow. Sandeep Chhetri, GTA Sabhasad of Marybong Tamsang had a narrow escape when his vehicle turned turtle while on a visit to landslide affected areas near Lingia Tea Estate Factory. The Sabhasad suffered minor bruises while his driver also escaped unhurt.

The IMD issuing a “Red” rainfall warning has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) at one or two places coupled with thunderstorms and lightning in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri on Saturday.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation and keeping constant contact with NHPC. The runoff from the catchment area owing to the heavy rainfall has flooded the river which is flowing over the danger mark. Civil defence volunteers and police have been posted in Teesta Bazar and Gafur Bustee. 15 families have been shifted from these areas to the Teesta Community Hall where all arrangements for their stay and food have been made,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Darjeeling recorded 126.2mm rainfall in the last 24 hours at 8 am on Friday; Kalimpong 92.8mm; Jalpaiguri 143mm. Jhalong received the heaviest rainfall with 202 mm, followed by Champasari in Siliguri at 196.8mm.

A landslide at Lower Lungzik under the Gyalsing district resulted in the death of a three-and-a-half-year-old child of Nar Bahadur Chettri. Expressing condolences, Sikkim Chief Minister has announced Rs. 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the bereaved family. A sum of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia has already been handed over to the family.