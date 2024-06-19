Incessant rain leads to rise in Torsa’s water level

Cooch Behar: Incessant rains in the hills and plains have raised the water levels of rivers in Cooch Behar. The water level of the Torsa River has increased, causing water to enter houses in the surrounding areas. Municipal Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh visited the Phansi Ghat area adjacent to the Torsa River in Cooch Behar town on Wednesday.

He spoke with local residents to check on their well-being and assured them of his support.

Ghosh said: “Two years ago, we requested the Irrigation department to build a spar across the river dam, but it is not known why it has not happened yet.

We hope that the Irrigation department will construct the spar on the riverbanks for the convenience of the common people. If it could be done by the municipality, we would do it.

However, as it belongs to the Irrigationdepartment, we cannot take any action but we are standing by the people.”

Due to the gradual erosion of the Torsa River near the town of Cooch Behar, the river has already reached the edge of the city.

Although there is a river dam in this area, the residents and the people of the town are in a bit of a panic as the river flows close to the city.