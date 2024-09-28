Incessant rain disrupts Durga Puja preparations; artisans distressed

KOLKATA: Continuous rainfall is severely delaying the construction of pandals for Durga Puja, posing significant challenges for artisans in Kumortuli and organisers throughout the city. Already slow preparations have come to a standstill due to adverse weather conditions.



In the Gouribari area of North Kolkata, a Puja pandal’s front field is muddy and waterlogged, making exterior decorations nearly impossible. Organisers stated: “Work on the exterior decorations is virtually halted due to the rain. We are monitoring the weather closely. While interior decorations continue, finishing the exterior work has become our top priority.”

Mudiali, one of South Kolkata’s renowned Pujas, is also facing difficulties. Committee members told Millennium Post: “We’re managing to cover the exterior work with tarpaulin, but it’s not complete. The interior is damp, and we’ve had to arrange large fans to dry certain areas quickly.” Many workers are idly waiting, as climbing on bamboo scaffolding in these conditions poses safety risks.

The situation is equally dire in Kumortuli, where artists are covering their studios with plastic to protect the idols from rain. Montu Pal, president of the Kumortuli Artisans’ Association, remarked: “The colors on the idols aren’t drying. For those with unfinished clay work, the rain is a major setback.”

Another artisan, Jagadish Dutt, shared his concerns, saying: “I had taken orders for some Durga idols after Ganesh Puja, but I can’t progress because the clay isn’t drying. Some work needs to be done at the pandals, but continuous rain has halted those efforts.” Artist Mala Pal added: “My work is nearly finished, but everything is wrapped in plastic because the organisers can’t come to collect the idols in the rain.”

As the festival approaches, both artisans and organisers remain anxious about meeting deadlines, with many questioning how they will complete their work in time for the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in the coming two weeks due to a depression.