Inauguration of Cooch Behar swimming pool at Rajbari Stadium premises

Finally, the long wait came to an end with the newly constructed Cooch Behar swimming pool, located in the Rajbari Stadium premises, being inaugurated on Monday.

The project, costing around Rs 7 crore, was undertaken by the North Bengal Development Department and handed over to the Cooch Behar district administration.

The swimming pool is designed to cater to residents of all age groups and will be open from 6 am to 8:40 pm. Special time slots have also been allocated for women.

“The people of Cooch Behar are delighted with the new facility, which will facilitate an opportunity to learn swimming. The pool can be used for competitions also. The proposal was mooted and project sanctioned during my tenure as the minister, NBDD,” stated Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of the North Bengal Development Council. He inaugurated the swimming pool on Monday.

Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadian remarked: “This swimming pool has been developed under the North Bengal Development Department, an initiative by the state government. It is open to all individuals, and membership registrations have already commenced. Besides learning to swim, people can also visit the pool for leisure. Residents from neighbouring districts are also welcome to enjoy the facilities. Membership forms are available at different government offices, including Cooch Behar District Magistrate’s office, Sadar Sub-Divisional Office, and Municipality office. The registration fee is Rs 200, and they can subsequently choose a membership category as per their preference.”