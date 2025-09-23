Inadvertent border crossing: BSF reunites girl with kin

BALURGHAT: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday reunited a 20-year-old woman from Malda with her family after she accidentally crossed into Bangladesh.

According to BSF officials, the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Tuesday when troops of the 29 Battalion, operating under the Raiganj Sector, facilitated the safe repatriation of Achala Sarkar. She had reportedly strayed across the international border through an unauthorised route and was later handed back to Indian authorities following due procedures. BSF officials said the prompt coordination between border forces on both sides ensured that the girl was reunited with her family the same day. The force underlined that such actions are part of its broader humanitarian responsibility in addition to guarding India’s international borders.

“BSF is committed to assisting the border populace and ensuring their protection,” a senior officer stated, adding that the incident highlights the sensitivity of human lives along the Indo-Bangladesh border.