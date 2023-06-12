In three days, Sarasari Mukhyamantri gets over 27K calls

Kolkata: Three days after the inauguration of Sarasari Mukhyamantri initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at least 27,612 calls have been recorded with citizens from various walks of life calling at the number 9137091370, stating their grievances.



“It is an excellent response. The number was launched on Thursday at around 3.30 pm and from Friday till Monday (three days, Sunday being a holiday) we have received over 27,000 calls. So on average, we are receiving 9,000 calls per day,“ a senior Nabanna official said.

According to Nabanna officials, a good number of complaints received were related to the non-completion of rural roads. The officials have informed non-disbursal of Central funds has been a deterrent but have assured that pending works will be completed in quickly through state funds.

“Sarasari Mukhyamantri has been launched to reach out to the farthest citizen in the state and redress his grievance regarding public service delivery.

The helpline number 9137091370 is functional six days a week — Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The complainants, calling at the Sarasori Mukhyomontri platform, shall be informed about the status of grievance- resolution at different stages of the disposal process through SMS, phone calls and field verification by field-level personnel.