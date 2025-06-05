In their contempt for Bengal, BJP openly condoning these heinous acts against our people: Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Gujarat after reports came out saying that a minor boy from Kalna in East Burdwan was brutally assaulted by his employer in Gujarat’s Rajkot. The Bengal government has assured that all the necessary steps would be taken to take care of the boy. Trinamool Congress slammed the BJP government after a boy was subjected to “inhuman” torture in other state.

According to sources, the child was employed at a jewellery unit in Rajkot, where he sustained serious injuries due to excessive physical abuse. A video was circulated on social media showing the boy struggling to walk. Sensing the gravity of his condition, the employer reportedly sent him back to Kalna accompanied by another employee. The boy’s family has filed a complaint at Kalna Police Station. The ruling Trinamool Congress on social media stated: “Bengal government, led by CM Mamata Banerjee, has assured that necessary steps are being taken to ensure the boy’s care and protection.” Trinamool Congress said that the victim, Ganesh Durlabh, a child from Kalna, was forced to work in a jewellery factory in Gujarat, where he was brutally assaulted, resulting in severe injuries and lasting trauma. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “In PM @narendramodi ‘s Double Engine state Gujarat, child labour is not only perpetuated but also accompanied by dehumanising treatment! Ganesh Durlabh, a young child from Kalna, was forced to work in a jewellery factory in Gujarat, where he was brutally assaulted, resulting in severe injuries and lasting trauma.

In their contempt for Bengal, @BJP4India is openly condoning these heinous acts against our people. Smt. @MamataOfficial-led GoWB is taking all necessary measures to ensure his well-being and safety.” Reacting to the issue, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “People from Bengal are being attacked in various states. Workers are being targeted due to provocative speeches which should be stopped. In a country like India, people can stay in any place. Many people from other states also come to Bengal for work. Bengali speaking people being attacked in various states is strongly condemnable. We will not tolerate if anyone is assaulted like what happened to Kalna boy in Gujarat.”

