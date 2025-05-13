In the midst of Covid, Col Sophia Qureshi encouraged Bengal youth to join Indian Army

Kolkata: Colonel Sophia Qureshi, one of the faces of the Indian Army’s counterattack on terror camps across the border who won the hearts of every Indian, during Covid lockdown held a webinar session in Bengal encouraging and motivating youngsters to join Indian Army.

When the entire globe was fighting the Covid endemic, Col Qureshi who was then posted at Fort William, attended a webinar session organised by the West Bengal Minorities Development and Finance Commission (WBMDFC) infusing interests among the young girls and laying out an outline on how to get commissioned in the Army. The session was on “career in the Indian Army” where she also enthralled the young participants of the webinar.

Commissioned in 1999, Colonel Qureshi has served with distinction for over three decades. She won praise for her leadership during India’s 2006 peacekeeping mission in Congo and is known in the forces for her fearless approach and unwavering discipline.

The key person who helped the webinar programme happen was PB Salim, then Chairman of the WBMDFC. “When all the schools, colleges were closed during Covid lockdown in 2021, we had started a weekly career guidance programme, when we managed to bring various guests from Bengal and outside on our webinar.

One Webinar session was handled by Col Qureshi. She was then posted at Kolkata Fort William. The topic was on how to get commissioned in the Army as the number of women in the Army are still less,” Salim said.