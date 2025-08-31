In Siliguri, United Kolkata Sports Club launches grassroots football programme

Siliguri: United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC) has taken a decisive step to transform the football landscape of North Bengal with the launch of its first-ever grassroots football programme in Siliguri.

The initiative was inaugurated on Sunday at the UKSC Academy, based at the Siliguri Institute of Technology Ground. A second centre — the All-Girls UKSC Academy — will be launched on September 7 at the Techno India Group World School Ground. Together, the two academies will cater to boys and girls aged 4 to 18, providing professional coaching, structured training, and a pathway to higher levels of competition.

“Our mission is to create a structured football ecosystem in North Bengal and the hills, ensuring that young players receive the right guidance from the grassroots level,” a UKSC spokesperson said.

The programme features scientifically designed, age-appropriate training modules under the supervision of AFC and AIFF-certified coaches. Players will undergo quarterly performance assessments with detailed progress reports, while talent scouting will provide exceptional players the chance to join UKSC Youth Teams. To ensure family involvement, a parental dashboard will give real-time updates on player development.

A special focus has been given to promoting inclusivity, with the launch of the All-Girls UKSC Academy. Scheduled for September 7, the initiative aims to empower aspiring women footballers in Bengal by offering equal access to structured coaching and

competitive opportunities. Registrations for both academies are now open, with UKSC inviting young talents across the region to join this new chapter in North Bengal’s sporting history.

United Kolkata Sports Club is a venture of Athleet International Sports Private Limited (AISPL), a subsidiary of the Techno India Group. AISPL aims to transform India’s sporting ecosystem through world-class infrastructure, technology-driven training, and holistic talent development.