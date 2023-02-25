In separate raids, 7 held for gambling

Kolkata: Seven people were arrested following two separate raids under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate jurisdiction in Baguiati and Lohapol on Saturday for gambling. In both the cases, police seized a large amount of cash, amongst other items.

Following a raid conducted by a team consisting of Bidhannagar Detective Department and New Town Police Station at Lohapol, three people were arrested for allegedly running gambling. The accused were identified as Santanu Mondal (22), Ajay Mondal (22) and Pritish Mondal (20). The police seized cash worth Rs 38,800 and a few electronic devices. The accused were booked under the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act. In another raid near Baguiati auto stand, four people were arrested for allegedly gambling. The accused people were identified as Sanjay Das (58), Rabi Poddar (28), Swarup Das (29) and Gourab Bhattacharya alias Bunty. Several CPUs, monitors, printer and cash amounting to Rs 4,500 were seized from the accused people.

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate is continuously taking action over the online lotto and other forms of gambling.