In separate cases, two arrested for duping people

Bidhannagar Police has arrested two persons from Asansol in West Burdwan and Gaighata in North 24-Parganas in two separate cases for allegedly duping people on the pretext of disconnecting electricity line and blocking credit cards.

Police informed that during August a resident of Bidhannagar lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station alleging that she got a call from an unknown person who told her that the electricity connection will be disconnected due to an outstanding bill.

To prevent disconnection of the electricity line she needs to make the payment immediately. The accused convinced her to install a remote access application on her mobile phone. Later the fraudster asked the woman to pay Rs. 10 as a test payment. After making the payment and sharing an OTP along with bank related information, Rs 2,48,498 was debited in six different transactions.

During the probe, cops tracked the miscreant identified as Aquib Raza of Pucca Bazar in Asansol and nabbed him on Tuesday night.

In a separate incident, a man received a call from a fraudster who claimed that his credit card would be blocked as the details were compromised.

Later the fraudster asked the man to click on a link send by him in order to protect the credit card. As soon as the victim clicked on the link, more than Rs 77000 was deducted from the card and about Rs 16000 was deducted from his Paytm account. During a probe, cops nabbed the accused persons identified as Milon Pandey Thakurnagar in Gaighata on Tuesday night.