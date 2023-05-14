In separate cases, 4 electrocuted to death

Kolkata: Four persons were electrocuted to death and one was injured in two separate incidents in Ekbalpore and Birbhum on Sunday.



Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim went to the spot in Ekbalpore and took stock of the situation. He talked with the family members of the deceased and the injured person. According to sources, Izhar Akhtar who lives at his in-law’s house with his wife Khairulnnesa was hanging some wet clothes on a galvanised iron wire which somehow came in contact with CESC’s electrical lines.

As soon as Akhtar put a wet cloth on the wire, he got electrocuted. Seeing the son-in-law getting electrocuted, his mother-in-law identified as Muntaha Begum tried to save him. But as soon as she touched him, Akhtar Begum got electrocuted as well. Seeing her mother and husband electrocuted, Khairulnnesa also tried to pull them but she too got electrocuted. The neighbours somehow managed to separate them from the live electric wire and the women were rushed to SSKM Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Akhtar was rushed to a local nursing home where he is undergoing treatment.

In another incident, two labourers were killed due to electrocution at Sadaipur in Birbhum on Sunday morning. The labourers identified as Vikash Tanwar and Vishnu Tanwar of Mathura in Bihar had come to the state with a machine that separates the paddy from the hay.

On Sunday morning while they were walking with the machine, it came in contact with the high-voltage electrical wire and the duo got electrocuted.

Local people alleged that the wire had been hanging quite low for the past several months. The local electricity office was allegedly informed but no action was taken. On Sunday when police from Sadaipur PS went to the spot, villagers prevented the cops from recovering the bodies.

Later a large contingent of police force led by senior officers of the Birbhum district police went to the spot to control the situation.