In record time, cops recover missing newborn; 2 arrested

Siliguri: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police recovered a newborn who was allegedly stolen from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in record time. Asha workers from Chopra helped the police to crack the case. A mother and daughter duo has been arrested in connection with this case. They have been arrested from West Balarampur area in Chopra, North Dinajpur. The recovered child was handed over to the mother on Saturday night at NBMCH. Police have also detained two others.



The two arrested persons have been identified as Sita Das (45 years) and Anju Das (24 years). Both are from Chopra. Subhendra Kumar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) said: “A team from Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, Detective Department, Matigara Police and North Bengal Medical Out Post police were jointly investigating the case. They had checked all the CCTV cameras under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate area and managed to trace the women in Chopra. In co-operation with the Chopra Police, they arrested the two women. Two men have also been detained for questioning. We are trying to find out whether more people are involved in the case.”

The newborn had gone missing from the maternity ward of NBMCH on April 20. As per the CCTV footage, a woman took the child from the hospital. The police started investigating with the video clip. Later, they checked all the CCTV cameras under Siliguri Police Commissionerate. A sketch had also been made of the suspect. The ADCP said that Sita Das kept an eye on Ranjita Singha, the mother of the child, when she got admitted to the hospital on April 18. She had made friends with Ranjta to gain her trust. On April 20, she took the child from Ranjita, pretending to help her when she was having food. She then disappeared with the child. From the hospital, she reached Siliguri Junction Bus Stand with the child in an e-rickshaw. Anju Das met them on the way. Both of them took a private bus to Chopra from Junction. They went to Chopra on the same day.

Asha workers of Chopra area and Chopra Police helped the team of Siliguri Metropolitan police in the investigation. Police went to Chopra and arrested them and rescued the child from their home on Saturday. The child was handed over to his mother on Saturday night at the NBMCH.

Primary investigation revealed that Anju Das is married. She does not have any child. This is the reason that this child was abducted. Her husband is from Bihar. Both the accused were produced before the Siliguri Court on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri and the Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of NBMCH went to the hospital and saw the child. He talked to the parents of the child.