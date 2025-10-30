In rare scene, staff brave rain to bid farewell to Malda DM Nitin Singhania

Malda: In a rare and emotional farewell, employees of the District Magistrate’s office in English Bazar gathered in the rain on Thursday to bid adieu to Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, who has been transferred to Murshidabad for his next posting.

Braving the downpour, staff members stood with placards reading “we will miss you, sir” alongside the officer’s photograph, expressing their love and gratitude for his leadership. The unexpected gesture visibly moved Singhania, who thanked his colleagues for their constant support during his tenure. Addressing the gathering, Singhania said: “I have received great support from my coworkers in the office. Without them, the good work in the district could not have been achieved. I am deeply touched by this love, which I have received for the first time in my service.”

Under his leadership, Malda district secured a place among the top five best-performing districts in West Bengal in the implementation of various state welfare schemes.

One of the employees, Chiranjit Misra, remarked: “The District Magistrate was not only our boss but also a guide and guardian. His friendly nature and dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged were truly inspiring. We will miss him deeply.”

Singhania became Malda DM in June 2022. He is succeeded by Prity Goel, who joined from Darjeeling.

As Singhania left for his new assignment in Murshidabad, the scene at the DM’s office reflected not just an official farewell, but a heartfelt tribute to a leader remembered for his humility, efficiency and compassion.