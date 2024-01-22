In rare instance, real estate case disposed through mediation

Kolkata: In a rare instance, the central grievance cell under the state Consumer Affairs department recently settled a real estate matter involving a claim of over Rs 38 lakh simply through mediation.



The complainant hailing from Howrah had approached the mediation cell alleging deficiency in service on the part of a promoter associated with the delivery of an apartment at Baguiati.

“There have been a few instances of real estate matters getting disposed of at the mediation level. In 99 per cent such cases, the matter goes upto the legal forum and it takes time to settle the same. In this case, the matter was disposed of in two months through a hearing that involved the aggrieved person as well as the promoter,” a senior official of the state Consumer Affairs department said.

The complainant had alleged that proper approach road, power back up service, parking space that was promised by the promoter was not fulfilled. He wanted a refund of the flat price of Rs 38.12 lakh as compensation for deficiency in service, as promised by the promoter. A mediator is a neutral third party who assists the parties in a disagreement in coming to a mutually-accepted resolution. Mediation is a method of resolving disputes.

The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 encourages mediation as a quick, easy and affordable way to settle consumer disputes. The Consumer Protection Act specifies mediation as a dispute resolution method.

Bengal is one of the few states in the country where pre-litigation mitigation is practiced and in many cases mediation resolves consumer issues successfully.