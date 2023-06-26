In Raiganj, it’s a contest between spouses of 2 brothers

RAIGANJ: Spouses of two siblings contesting for the same seat from two different political parties at Abdulghata in Kamlabari I Gram Panchayat of Raiganj, North Dinajpur district have put the residents of the area in a spot of bother as they are unsure who to vote for.



While Joysree Mandal, wife of Amal Mandal is contesting on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket, Geeta Mandal, wife of Shyamal Mandal is contesting as a BJP candidate.

Both the candidates have good relations with neighbours, said local people. Infact, they were confused about whom to vote for.

Joysree Mandal said: “My husband was elected three times for this seat. He did many works for the development of the village. We are highlighting the works done by the present government and the benefits received from social schemes, including Lakhkhir Bhandar, Yubasree, Kanyasree etc. I firmly believe that people will elect me.”

Geeta Mandal said: “Joysree is the wife of my brother-in-law. I have a friendly relationship with her. But in terms of politics people will elect me considering the development work done by the Narendra Modi government.”