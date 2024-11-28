In past 20 yrs, local artisan crafts replicas of over 1,500 landmarks from bamboo

Kolkata: For the past two decades, Ganesh Bhattacharya has been on a mission to revive and promote the art of bamboo crafts, creating stunning replicas of over 1,500 iconic landmarks and symbols. From the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore in Jorasanko to the Titanic, the Eiffel Tower and renowned structures like the Howrah Bridge and Dakshineswar temple, Ganesh has demonstrated remarkable creativity using this versatile material.

Driven by a passion for innovation, Ganesh began his bamboo crafting journey nearly 20 years ago, captivated by the artistry involved in creating everyday items like baskets and decorative pieces. Determined to differentiate his work, he sought to replicate extraordinary structures he observed around him, believing that fresh thinking could breathe new life into the craft.

Among his proudest creations are 19 intricately designed replicas of Indian Railway engines, reflecting his deep admiration for one of the world’s largest Railway networks. He envisions establishing a comprehensive collection that spans every Indian Railway engine from 1853 to 2014, with a dedication to handcrafting each piece himself.

As Ganesh shares his artistry through social media, he has garnered recognition and appreciation for his work. He believes that creating a dedicated museum for his collection would not only highlight the richness of Indian Railways but also attract public interest in bamboo craftsmanship. “Just as food bloggers draw crowds to restaurants, a unique display of handmade Railway engine replicas could foster a greater appreciation for this art form,” he notes.

Ganesh emphasises that innovation and inspiration are critical to preserving the bamboo craft industry, which he fears is on the brink of extinction. With a passion for storytelling through his art, he remains committed to not only reviving traditions but also igniting a newfound interest in bamboo crafting for future generations.