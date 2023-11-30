‘In name of CAA, Centre fooling people’

Siliguri: Raising allegations against the BJP-lead Central government, the Darjeeling District Trinamool Namashudra and Udbastu Cell took out a protest march, in Siliguri, on Thursday.



They alleged that the BJP-led Central government was making the people of the state fool in the name of citizenship by passing the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). The rally was taken out from Baghayatin Park and a large number of people from the Matua and refugee communities from different areas joined the rally. Ranjit Sarkar, state president of Trinamool Namashudra and Udbastu Cell, was also present at the rally.

Addressing the media, he said: “In 2009, the Central government passed the CAA to provide citizenship to people of Matua and refugee communities but the Act has not been implemented yet. It is nothing but a trick to fool the people of Bengal before the Lok Sabha elections. BJP is making false promises. We, the Matua people, are with Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool will win in the upcoming elections.”

They raised the ‘Jago Matua Jago’ slogan in the rally.